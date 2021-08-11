Elton Odell Cephas VIENNA — Elton Odell Cephas, 92 of Vienna (Fork Neck) entered eternal rest on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Delmar Assisted Living in Delmar, MD.
A Service of Celebration is scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Waugh Chapel Church in Cambridge. Friends may call two hours prior to the service. Internment will take place at Fork Neck Cemetery in Vienna. Participants are encouraged to use appropriate COVID protocol.
Send condolences to: www.henryfuneralhomepa.com
