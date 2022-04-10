Elvis Gene Howell EASTON — Elvis Gene Howell of Easton passed away at University of Maryland - Easton on Wednesday, April 6th, 2022, with his family by his side. He was 64.
Born on July 20th, 1957, to the late Claude Lee and Catherine Eileen Baynard Howell in St. Michaels, Maryland.
Elvis was a landscaper by trade, but he was known by all as being a "neighbor's neighbor". He was the first one there and would do anything for anybody if you asked. He was a loving brother, Daddy, and, as his T-shirt said, "World's Greatest Pop-Pop"
Elvis is survived by his wife of 17 years, Teresa Ann Howell of Easton; and three daughters, Bridget Catterton (Billy) of Pasadena, MD, Jenifer Howell (Wayne) of Greenville, SC, and Erica Howell (Ivan) of Salisbury, MD, and stepsons David Hutcheson of Minnesota and Michael McCauley of Pasadena, MD. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Nathanael, Emma, Thomas, Jessica, Morgan, Mark, Mariah, and Jalen. He is also survived by his sisters Carol Lednum (Ed) of Tilghman, MD, and Shirley Slaughter (Ricky) of Easton, MD along with many loving nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Elvis is predeceased by his brothers, Andrew Howell, David Howell, Paul Howell, and Stanley Howell.
A visitation will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Easton on Tuesday, April 12 from 11am until noon when a memorial service will be held at 12pm. A graveside service will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery.
The family would like to thank all of Elvis' friends in the AA program who have supported him, and the entire family, over the years.
