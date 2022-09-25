Emil Gustav Frase PRESTON — Emil Gustav Frase, Jr. of Preston passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at his home. He was 73 years old.
He was born on April 18, 1949 in Preston, the son of the late Emil Gustav Frase, Sr. and Minnie Agnes Tjaden Frase.
Growing up in Preston, Emil graduated from Colonel Richardson High School with the class of 1967. He later enlisted in the United States Air Force. After his honorable discharge from the service, he returned home and was married to Debbie Jacobs. Early in his life ,he owned and operated Frase Builders constructing metal buildings. Emil also enjoyed socializing with the customers at the family owned restaurant, The Corner Diner in Preston. Throughout Emil's life he assisted in the duties of the family farming operations. Later he continued his career with the Preston Automotive Group as one of their key salespeople. People admired Emil for his kind and gentle spirit and his sense of humor.
Emil enjoyed taking trips with family and friends to Carlisle car shows in Pennsylvania and NASCAR races to several different race tracks with garage pass access. On weekends, Emil enjoyed crabbing and sharing his catch with family and friends in the backyard while hosting parties and gatherings. Emil loved family meals together, continuing holiday traditions, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by three children: Diana Patchett of Preston, Scott Frase of Denton, and Nikki Morris and her husband Wade of Preston; five grandchildren: Emilee, Alison, Hailey, Mallory and Mitchell; a brother Carl Frase and his wife Phyllis of Preston, and nieces; Kristy Marshall and Jill Ostermann.
In addition to his wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Janice Linda Frase and a granddaughter Olivia Ann Patchett.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg with the Reverend Ken Clendaniel officiating. Interment will follow at Junior Order Cemetery in Preston. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the Spina Bifida Association of the Eastern Shore by visiting www.sabes.org and click on "donate"or mailing to SBAES Treasurer at 607 Dulin Clark Rd. Centerville, MD. 21617.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
