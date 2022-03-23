Emma Jean Sellers VIENNA — Emma Jean Sellers, 98, of Vienna, died Saturday, March 19, 2022 at John B. Parsons Assisted Living in Salisbury. Born March 4, 1924 in Vienna, she was the daughter of the late Julian Horsman and Nellie Spear Horsman.
She was a member of Reids Grove United Methodist Church.
She is survived by a son, Reginald L. Sellers, Jr. and (Kathy) of Vienna; a grandson, Reginald L. Sellers III (Ashley) of Vienna; a granddaughter, Kristina Luthy (Garrett) of Cambridge; four greatgrandchildren, Verena Luthy, Scarlet Luthy, Pearl Luthy, Hadley Sellers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Reginald Louis Sellers, Sr.; four sisters, Madeline Reid, Margaret Apple, Helen Morris and Sarah Louise Byrd; two brothers, Franklin Horsman and Bill Darius Horsman.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 11:00AM at the Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Pastor Barbara Mills Neighoff will officiate. Interment will follow in East New Market Cemetery.
Reggie Sellers III, Garrett Luthy, Jimmy Apple, Jeremy Reid, Bill Condon, Lynn Thomas will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer will be Chuck Whitten.
Donations in memory of Mrs. Sellers may be made to John B. Parsons Assisted Living, Activities Department, 300 Lemmon Hill Lane, Salisbury MD 21801 or to Vienna Volunteer Fire Department,
P. O. Box 5, Vienna MD 21869.
To plant a tree in memory of Emma Sellers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.