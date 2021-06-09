Emma Rebecca Pitts HURLOCK — Emma Rebecca Pitts, age 83, of Hurlock Maryland was called home from this present life to her eternal rest on May 28, 2021. She was born to the late Emma (Emmalee) Parker-Hamilton and Obadiah Sample, Sr., in Accomack County, Virginia on March 22, 1938.
Emma Pitts was married to the late Edward R.C. Pitts and together they raised six children, three sons and three daughters and was a devoted wife and mother.
She retired from Easton Memorial Hospital in 2004 after being a nurse's assistant and pediatric unit secretary for over 30 years. She was a member of Hurlock United Methodist Church and always warmed the hearts of everyone that she came in contact with.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by one son, Edward D. Pitts of Hurlock, Maryland.
Left to cherish her memories are her two sons, Robert Pitts and Dale Pitts (Andrea), three daughters, Dianne Williams (Robert), Simone Brooks (Troy) and Tina Perry (Sherman) residing in Maryland, grandchildren, Darnell E. Pitts (Angel), Shicona Dobson (Ernest) from North Carolina, James Brooks (Ashley), Jasmine Brooks, Robert Pitts, Jr., Tamara Pitts, Attache Warner, Sherman Pitts, Shikeena Pitts, Dontrell Perry, Shermaine Perry, Nikia Williams and Briana Williams from Maryland along with a host of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, great grandchildren, and two dearly beloved friends, Roxine Palmer and Ronda Courtney from Maryland.
Emma Pitts will lay in repose on June 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Williams & Wharton Funeral Home, located at 22171 Wharton Road, Accomac, VA 23301.
Viewing will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by the service. Interment will follow at Wharton Cemetery located on Kinsey Drive, Parksley, VA.
