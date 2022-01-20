Emogene "Judy" NeSmith Price CENTREVILLE — Emogene "Judy" Price, 95, passed away on January 14, 2022. She was born on February 12, 1926 in Pelham, GA to the late Mack C. NeSmith and Lillie I. Musgrove NeSmith-Boyett. She attended school in Georgia; graduating class of 1943. She then continued her education, attending Business School. In 1944, she moved to Washington, D.C. and worked for the Civil Service Commission. On October 19, 1946, she married Calvin W. Price. In 1948, she began working at the Naval Ordnance Lab, until 1951, when she took leave to raise her family. In 1964, she returned to work, working at the Anne Arundel County Council. In 1987, her husband of 41 years predeceased her.
Mrs. Price resided in Silver Spring, MD from 1947 to 1956 before residing in Mayo, MD from 1956 to 1973, when she and her family moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland, residing on Kent Island.
Mrs. Price is a member of the AARP, Queen Anne Historical Society and the Kent Island Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, reading and traveling.
In addition to her husband Emogene is predeceased by her granddaughter Jessica L. Price Parsons (Trevor).
Mrs. Price and her late husband, Calvin, had two sons, James H. Price (Patricia) and Calvin W. Price, Jr. (Sandra); and two grandchildren, Lauren Price Haley (Patrick) and Andrew W. Price (Corey). She had one sister, Nell Boyett Wilson.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 11 am in the Chesterfield Cemetery in Centreville, MD.
