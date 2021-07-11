Ernest A. Swanson, Jr. EASTON — Ernest A. Swanson, Jr., a former Glen Burnie automobile dealer, passed away on June 30th at the age of 81, surrounded by his loving family at University of Maryland Medical Center, in Baltimore.
Ernie was born to Marie (nee Martini) and Ernest Swanson, Sr., on April 19, 1940 in Baltimore, MD. He graduated from Glen Burnie High School, class of 1958 and attended Peabody Institute of Music in Baltimore.
Ernie and Mary (nee Jamieson) married on November 3, 1962 and just celebrated 58 years of marriage. Ernie was a retail automotive dealer in Glen Burnie for over 35 years. He was a dealer for Rolls Royce, an Elite dealer for Oldsmobile and most recently Pontiac and GMC. He served on the Oldsmobile National Dealer council during his time as an Oldsmobile dealer.
Ernie and Mary were boaters for 30 years. During his years boating he studied and earned his U.S. Coast Guard 50 ton Master Captain's license. He was a self-taught award winning photographer, sports car enthusiast, lover of all music and most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.
He was a devoted husband to Mary Swanson; a loving father to Eric C. Swanson and his wife Christi, and Jennifer Swanson Prince and her husband, Jonathan; and a cherished grandfather to six grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on July 14th at 1:00pm at Harundale Presbyterian Church, 1020 Eastway, Glen Burnie, MD 21060.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Harundale Presbyterian Church, 1020 Eastway, Glen Burnie, MD 21060 or Easton Presbyterian Church, 617 N Washington Street, Easton, MD 21601.
