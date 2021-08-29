Ernest C. Ilgenfritz EASTON — Ernest "Ernie" Carol Ilgenfritz of Easton, MD died at Talbot Hospice on August 22, 2021. He was 87.
Born in Baltimore, MD on May 17, 1934, he was the son of Ernest Ilgenfritz and Carolyn Marie Chrisfield. Ernie grew up in the Hamilton neighborhood, on the same street as his beloved wife of 65 years, Carolyn Wheeden Ilgenfritz. His early love of mathematical concepts culminated in graduate study at Brown University, Providence RI. An exceptional teacher, he taught mathematics at Baltimore Polytechnic High School and Towson University, where he served for a time as Math Department Chairman.
Ernie enjoyed running and he completed thirteen Maryland Marathons. His summers were full of boating, fishing, crabbing, and camping.
He is survived by his beloved wife Carolyn Wheeden Ilgenfritz; daughter, Deborah "Debbie" Casavant; sons Robert "Bob" and John; and grandchildren Andrew Casavant, David Casavant, Bethann Ilgenfritz Pankonien, Jake Ilgenfritz, Zoe Ilgenfritz, and Maya Ilgenfritz. Ernie will be remembered for his strength, clarity of thought, kindness, patience, and sense of humor that brought smiles to all who knew him.
For those who wish to honor Ernie's memory with a memorial contribution, his family asks they be directed to the following: American Porphyria Foundation, website porphyriafoundation.org; Talbot Hospice Foundation, website talbothospice.org.
