Ernest E. Eskridge, Jr. BOWIE — Ernest "Ernie" Ellis Eskridge, Jr. was born on February 10, 1954 in Cambridge, Maryland to Ellis and Frances (Dinky) Eskridge. After fighting melanoma, he passed away at his home in Bowie, MD on July 13th with his loving daughter, Emily, and wife, Karla by his side.
Ernie had an ideal childhood- growing up in Cambridge on the banks of the Choptank River, playing little league baseball, hunting with his Dad and beloved Uncle Bill, while perfecting his tennis game. Ernie was a stand-out athlete and cherished his memories of playing sports with "The Glenburn Avenue gang".
Ernie graduated from Cambridge High School in 1972 and later graduated from University of Maryland in College Park. After graduation, Ernie worked in food service sales until his retirement in 2017.
Karla and Ernie celebrated 33 years of marriage on February 24, 2022. During their time in Bowie, they made many lifelong friends and cherish their time playing tennis at Belair, Bath, and Tennis.
After retiring, Ernie enjoyed playing tennis, watching his beloved Ravens, and working in his garden.
Ernie is survived by his wife Karla, daughter Emily (Spencer), Aunt Sybil Jones, Uncle Kenny Edgar (Judy) and several close cousins. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and several aunts and uncles.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 11 am at East New Market Cemetery with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Open Bible Church, 1619 Race Street, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
