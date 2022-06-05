Ernest Smith COCKEYSVILLE — Ernest Eugene Smith was born April 4, 1927 in Ruxton, MD to William Walter Smith and Juanita Smith. He was reared in Towson and graduated from Towson High School. In 1951 he joined the Baltimore County Police Department, retiring in 1971 after earning the rank of Sergeant. He then entered a second career in security operations with the Baltimore Gas and Electric Company.
Ernest retired to St. Michael's, MD and enjoyed volunteering with the Talbot County Sheriff's Office, was a life member of the St. Michael's Fire Department and was a loyal member of the Mt. Moriah Lodge # 116 since 1979.
Like many Marylanders he enjoyed the outdoors, seafood, the Ravens and the Orioles. He was above all devoted to his family.
Ernest was preceded in death by his brothers, William Walter Smith, Jr. and George Calvin Smith. He is survived by daughters, Donna Nolan and Diane Roskar; grandchildren, Devin Nolan and his wife Kimberly, Casey Nolan and partner Mary Allen, Christian Roskar and Amelia Grace Roskar; great granddaughters, Rory and Sloane Nolan. Also survived by niece, Juanita Crook and her husband Roy.
