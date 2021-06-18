DENTON — Ernest W. Blazejak, 88, of Denton, MD, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at UMSMC in Easton, MD. He was the son of the late Joseph N. and Margaret B. Blazejak.
A 1949 graduate of Caroline High School in Denton, Mr. Blazejak was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He retired in 1995 from the Caroline County School system where he was the School Facilities Engineer for 26 years after which he was a self-employed Construction Management Consultant. He was a member of the St. Elizabeth’s Roman Catholic Church in Denton. He was a lifetime member and past Commander of American Legion Post 29, Denton MD.
Mr. Blazejak is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy (Dot) A. Blazejak; two sons: Mark Blazejak (Mary Kay) and Bryan Blazejak (Lori); three brothers: Ronald, Larry, and Clarence; 5 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, Norman.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday evening, June 22nd, from 6 until 8 PM with the Rosary at 7:30 at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, June 23rd, at the St. Elizabeth’s Roman Catholic Church in Denton. The inurnment will follow in the Denton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Elizabeth’s Roman Catholic Church, C/O St. Benedict’s Parish, PO Box 459, Ridgely, MD 21660 or to a local charity of your choice. For a full obituary and to offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.