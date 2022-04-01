Esther N. Roe Nepert HARMONY — Esther Nepert Roe of Hurlock, MD; died, on Tuesday March 29, 2022. She was 92.
Born in Preston, on July 25, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Ida Gadow Nepert. Mrs. Roe was a 1949 graduate of Preston High School, she then married Harold F. Roe and they made their home in Harmony. Mrs. Roe was a Home maker for the majority of her life caring for her large family.
She is survived by her children; Eugene A. Roe (Norma Lee), Mary Frances Breeding, all of Harmony, Dale M. Roe (Elizabeth)), of Hurlock; Deborah A. Foreman (Joe Irwin) of Delmar, DE;, Jerald Lee Roe (Rose) of Burlington, W Va; and H. Richard Roe (Pam) of Mansfield, PA. One brother; Earl Nepert (Elizabeth) of Preston. Also survived by 22 Grandchildren, 50 Great-grandchildren and 14 Great- great Grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Harold in 1996, one brother; Ralph Nepert, one Grandson; Barry Ball, and one Great grandson; Corey Ball.
A viewing will be held at the Framptom Funeral Home Federalsburg, on Sunday April 3 from 3:00PM to 5:00Pm.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 at the Funeral Home at 11:00AM. Where friends may visit from 10:00 until 11:00AM
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.