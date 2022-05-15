Esther W EASTON — Jones Esther W. Jones, 92 of Talbot County, passed away on Friday, May 6th after a battle with congestive heart failure.
Esther was born on November 20, 1929 to Effie Esther and Fred Wootten in Gumboro, DE. After graduation from Milford Delaware High School, she worked at the Salisbury courthouse, where she met her late husband Ollie Reece Donaway, whom she married in 1954. They went on to have three children, S. Gail, Dean R and Peter J. all born during a nine-year residency in New Jersey. After moving back to Maryland in 1964, they resided in Trappe.
Throughout her lifetime Esther was well known for her warmth, kindness, her smile and caring nature, her positivity and her tenacity. She loved people and people loved her.
She worked in several positions during her career including hair salons and the country club. She was a volunteer for the Women's Auxillary at Easton Memorial Hospital for 32 years.
Esther was predeceased by her parents, her husband's Ollie Reece Donaway and Calvin C Jones and her five brothers, Fred, Walden, Randy, Paul and Robert. She is survived by her children, S. Gail and husband Terry, Dean R,and Peter J and wife, Donna. One sister-in-law, Margaret Wootten, her grandchildren Sean and Travis Leatherman, Perry, Jenifer, and Nash Donaway. Great-grandchildren Reece, Crew, Raine, Quinn and Callan Leatherman, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. The family requests donations in her memory be made to either the Talbot Humane Society, 7894 Ocean Gateway, Easton, MD 21601 or the Unity-Washington United Methodist Church, 111 North Main Street, Hurlock, MD 21643
To plant a tree in memory of Esther Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.