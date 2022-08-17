Ethel Mae Cronshaw EASTON — Ethel Mae Cronshaw, 83, of Easton, MD and Lake Placid, FL passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Talbot Hospice House in Easton. She was born and raised on a farm near Centreville. She attended Centreville High School and graduated in 1957. After high school she attended Baltimore Studio Hair Design in Baltimore, MD. After completing this program she worked at the beauty salon at Hutzlers Dept. Store in Baltimore.
On May 15, 1959, she married her high school sweetheart, Thomas K. Cronshaw. Together, they raised two sons, Scott Thomas Cronshaw and Jeffrey Lee Cronshaw. They have made their home in Easton, since 1960. She worked in various beauty salons until retirement in 2001. She was a member of the Talbot County Women's Club, Hospital Auxiliary, and St. Mark's United Methodist Church. She volunteered at St. Mark's Thrift Shop and the Bazaar. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling, family gatherings, yoga, long walks and her passion was playing bridge, either at the table or online.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Grayson and Ruth Chance, a brother Grayson Chance, Jr. She is survived by a sister Ruth Ann Walls, children Scott (Lisa), Jeffrey (Angie deceased), grandchildren Justin (Megan), Joshua (Kat), Leah (Antoine), Levin, great grandchildren Daxton, Dawson, Annie and Decker and a special niece Lynne Ewing.
We were married 63 years and had a wonderful life. We spent many hours on the water fishing, crabbing, or just for pleasure. We also took many wonderful trips together. Went to every state except North Dakota and New Mexico. Also went to several countries in Europe as well as many cruises. Like I said, we had had good life.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 1pm at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Easton with Rev. Ed Kuhling officiating. Interment will follow at New Springhill Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 12pm to 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sebring Bridge Club, 347 Fernleaf Ave., Sebring, FL 33870, Talbot County Women's Club, 18 Talbot Lane, Easton, MD 21601 or to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 100 Peach Blossom Lane, Easton, MD 21601. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
