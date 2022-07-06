Etta H. Todd HARMONY — Etta H. Todd crossed over into the Glory to be with God and loved ones gone before her on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her home near Harmony, MD. She was 79 years old.
Born on May 27, 1943, at Fifer's Hospital in Ridgely, MD to the late G. Gorman Henry and Ella Kathryn Scott Henry Wright of Denton, MD, she attended Denton Elementary School, and graduated from North Caroline High School in Denton, Class of '61.
Etta began a career in the printing industry at Baker Printing Co. in Denton during high school. After graduation, she went to work as a proofreader/supervisor for Western Publishing in Cambridge, MD and Port City Press in Pikesville, MD.
On July 14, 1970, she married her soul mate, I. K. "Ike" Todd of Harmony, and has lived there ever since in the home they built together. They were married for 33 years until his passing on December 27, 2003.
In 1972, Etta began a 35-year career with Chesapeake Publishing, first in Seaford, DE for twenty-five of those years, and finishing the last 10 years at their plant in Easton, MD. She retired in May of 2007 as General Manager of Chesapeake's Fine Sheet Printing Division.
She was a member of Ames United Methodist Church in Hobbs near Denton, also belonging to a Denton Chapter of the Red Hat Society, and the Delmarva Camper Club.
After retiring, she began volunteering at the office of the Harmony/Ames United Methodist Charge which turned into a part-time job. She had also joined the Denton Unit of the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, working in the office of the Gift Shop.
She is survived by her beloved husband's surviving two of three children, and their families: Pamela and husband Randy Wise, and their two sons, Jason Wise and his wife Angelica Valencia and daughter Alana Black of Montpelier, VA and Jesse Wise and wife Emily Valez of Bethlehem, PA; Scott Todd and his wife Cathie Jo of NJ; two granddaughters, Rachael W. and husband Greg Cartwright and their daughter, Abbie Porter of Laurel, DE and Kendall Szewczyk, daughters of Lisa Szewczyk who passed away on May 24, 2012. Other survivors include Louise A. Scott and family and Margaret I. Scott and family, both of Denton; Michael Todd of Preston and Michelle Rountree, children of her late sister-in-law, Rose Todd; a special friend and classmate, Edwina Q. Sloane of Milford, DE; caring friends, Michael and Elaine Butler of Easton; Rhonda Thomas, the DeGroat family; and her church family at Ames United Methodist Church in Hobbs near Denton. She was also preceded in death by close friends, Barbara and Ernie Quillen; and a stepbrother, Lennon Wright.
A memorial service will be conducted by her good friend, Rev. Buddy Dunn, at 12 Noon on Monday, July 11th, where friends call 11 to 12 before the service, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton. The interment will follow in Denton Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to AMES United Methodist Church Building Fund, C/O Mrs. Charlotte Speir, 8882 Watts Creek Lane, Denton, MD 21629. Following the interment, friends are invited to the AMES United Methodist Church. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
