Eugene B. Mechling, Jr. Col USAF (retired) EASTON — Colonel Eugene Burlingame Mechling, Jr. passed away peacefully from natural causes on June 7th 2023 in the presence of his loving family.
"Mec" or "Gene" was born on April 25th, 1925 in Brooklyn, New York to Eugene Burlingame and Mary Wooley Mechling, and was the oldest of two sons. His father, a WWI aviator, exposed Gene and his brother "Bud" to aviation and gave them a strong desire to fly and serve their country. Growing up in Scarsdale, New York, Gene was an Eagle Scout and a talented athlete at Eastchester High School, where he was star of the track team and quarterback on the football team.
During the summer he would often spend time with his grandparents in Colorado, developing a love for the outdoors and the mountains. While attending high school, he enlisted in the Army Air Force Cadet Corps and after graduation was sent to train as an aircrew on B-24 Liberators, eventually qualifying as a gunner. While in training, he was selected for appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, entering with the Class of 1949. There he spent his spare time competing on the football and ice hockey teams while simultaneously pursuing his high school sweetheart, Ann Tuller of Peekskill, New York. Gene succeeded in graduating and marrying Ann immediately after.
Following graduation, he was assigned to Coastal Artillery. Not happy, he successfully petitioned the Chief of Staff of the Air Force to assign him to flight school. Upon graduation from flight school he was ordered to Korea, where he flew 100 combat missions flying the F-84 on bombing and fighter escort missions in support of United Nations forces. After subsequent tours flying F-86's in Louisiana, Hawker Hunters with the Royal Air Force in England and a staff tour in Texas, Gene volunteered for Air Force special operations as an Air Commando in Vietnam. There he flew combat missions in the T-28 as an advisor to the South Vietnamese. Following subsequent assignment to the Pentagon, he returned to Vietnam for another year flying combat missions in the OV-10 and T-28 at great personal risk in covert missions over Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand and Laos. Returning from Vietnam, he was assigned to his final tour as Deputy Commander of Operations for the Flying Training Wing at Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.
Gene retired from the Air Force in 1972 and moved to Aspen, Colorado where he was a realtor for ten years, before moving to Reston, Virginia to be among his grandchildren. He moved to Easton, Maryland in 1986 and has resided there ever since.
His numerous military decorations include the Legion of Merit and the Distinguished Flying Cross with two Oak Leaf Clusters. From his experiences in the service, Gene developed a strong belief in the importance of faith, family and freedom and the West Point creed of Duty, Honor, Country. He was extremely courageous and unabashedly outspoken in support of his convictions and was well known in Easton for his passionate letters to the editor advocating for freedom and a strong defense of our country.
His many loves included ice hockey, American history, West Point, the mountains of Colorado, animals, and most of all his family. Gene lost his loving wife Ann in 2010, and his beloved brother Bud in 2020.
He is survived by his son, Andy (wife Jacky), his daughter Gene; grandchildren Andrew (Kelly), Emily (David), Laura (Mark), Kate (Billy), Molly (Tate); great grandchildren Josephine, Hike, Liam, Luke, Helen, Zoey, Graham, Rye; and best friend and confidant Jimmi.
Known to his family as Dad, Pop-Pop and Uncle Mec, he was outgoing, mischievous, gracious, chivalrous, and generous. He was one in a million as a man, father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend, aviator, mentor and true patriot. He never criticized, but instead encouraged and educated. He showed us the way. He was a genuine HERO to his family, our nation and the Korean and Vietnamese people.
A memorial service will be held at the Trappe United Methodist Church on July 18th at noon. A reception to follow at the VFD Hall. Gene will be laid to rest with his beloved wife Ann at West Point.
For online condolences, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.