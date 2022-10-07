Eugene Daisey TILGHMAN — Eugene Daisey 87, of Tilghman, MD Passed away peaceful on Wednesday October 5, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family by his side. He was born on January 27, 1935. Born and raised in Chincoteague Va. He was the son of the late Lula Bowden and Josh Daisey. After his education in Chincoteague he received his GED and enlisted in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1956. He then joined the United States Coast Guard in 1956 making a career and retiring in 1972. While stationed in Tilghman, MD he me the love of his life Victoria Haddaway in 1957 and were married for 65 years in September of this year.
He was stationed in multiple places including Tilghman, MD, Chincoteague VA, Ocean City MD, Cape May New Jersey, Philippines, California and returning back to Tilghman after retirement in 1972. He took his family with him with each transfer. After retirement he became a firefighter instructor at Calhoon Engineering School in Baltimore before the school was built in Easton MD (also known as MEBA) he was an instructor there from 1973 to 1982. In 1983 he drove a crab truck for Bay Hundred Seafood for several years for Joe Spurry. In 1973 he became a member of the EE Streets Memorial Post 5118 in Easton MD. While being a member there he served as Commander for 10 years, also had the honor of proudly serving in the National Honor Guard, and the Cootees, and the American Legion post 70 of Easton.. In 1961 he became a member of the Masons and received his 60 year pin in January of 2022. He was also a member of Tilghman Island Fore Dept. In his free time he enjoyed duck carving with Eddie Burns and Eddie Cheezum.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Victoria Daisey. He is also survived by four children: Terry Daisey (Lori), Debbie Correa (JC), David Daisey (Danette), Kathy Daisey (Kevin), nine grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren. Brother Jerry Daisey, Several nieces and nephews.
Later after retiring his joy was visiting all the local restaurants and businesses and was loved by all.
In addition to his parent he was predeceased in death by his grandmother Grace Daisey, a brother Jerome Daisey, a granddaughter Megan Pepper and a grandson Aaron Correa.
The values you taught your children and grandchildren will forever live on in our hearts.
You might have been a man of few words but when you spoke your words were loud and clear.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Framptom funeral home- Ostrowski Chapel of St. Michaels (www.framptom.com).
