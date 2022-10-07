Eugene Daisey TILGHMAN — Eugene Daisey 87, of Tilghman, MD Passed away peaceful on Wednesday October 5, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family by his side. He was born on January 27, 1935. Born and raised in Chincoteague Va. He was the son of the late Lula Bowden and Josh Daisey. After his education in Chincoteague he received his GED and enlisted in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1956. He then joined the United States Coast Guard in 1956 making a career and retiring in 1972. While stationed in Tilghman, MD he me the love of his life Victoria Haddaway in 1957 and were married for 65 years in September of this year.

