NEW ORLEANS — Eugene E. Boyles, 67, of Chalmette, New Orleans passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021. He was born in Easton on May 26, 1954 and was a son of the late John F. Boyles and Erma Christopher Boyles.
Eugene attended Colonel Richardson High School. In his earlier years, he worked at Wayne Elleningsworth Farms, Nagel Farms, and Bobby Taylor. Later, he owned and operated his own trucking produce business named E&J Produce and then Natures Best Produce. At the time of his passing, he was operating Mother Natures Cupboard in the French Quarter. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, boating in the Choptank and in Bayou in Louisiana.
He is survived by two daughters Stacey Mende of Cambridge and Heather Elzey and husband Brian of Cambridge, five grandchildren Amber Day, Tara Gomez, Drew Warfield, Nikki Boyles and Audrey Elzey, two great grandchildren, two brothers John Boyles and wife Joyce of Easton and Dale Boyles and wife Michelle of Preston, a sister Patsy Flaharty and husband Gerald of Florida, companion of 30 years Pat Murphy, his beloved baby dogs and nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 6 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. with Rev. William Thomas officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.