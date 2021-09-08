Eva Evon Briggs CAMBRIDGE — Eva Evon Briggs of Cambridge, MD passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury, MD. She was born on July 4, 1955 in Federalsburg, MD, the daughter of the late Olin Nathaniel Briggs and Magdalene Rose Briggs.
Eva attended the Caroline Center in Ridgely, Md. and Delmarva Day Break Adult Daycare Center in Hurlock, Md. She loved coloring books, watching soap operas and old television shows. Eva enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was loved by all that came in contact with her and will truly be missed.
She is survived by her sisters; Beatrice (William) Murphy, Hazel Cornish; brother Gordon Briggs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister; Mary Alverta Allen; brothers; Kirby Russell Briggs, Sr., Olin Wesley Briggs, and William Percell Briggs, Sr.; brother-in-law Larry Darnell Cornish
A funeral service will be held at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 12:00pm with Minister Jeffrey Butler officiating. Friends may call on the family from 11:00am - 12:00pm prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at Federal Hill Cemetery immediately following the service.
