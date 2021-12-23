Evelyn Harmon Mowbray FEDERALSBURG — Federalsburg, Evelyn Harmon Mowbray of Federalsburg went home to be with the Lord on December 18, 2021, with her loving family at her side.
Evelyn was the daughter of Florence E. Hignutt and was born on March 17, 1932 in Denton, Maryland. She adored her grandmother Emma F. Harmon, who raised
her. She graduated from Caroline High School in the Class of 1949. She married James E. Mowbray, Sr. on August 12, 1950 and they were married 63 years until his death in 2014. She was a homemaker, faithful wife and loving mother to her seven children. She
became a very talented seamstress and handmade many beautiful quilts, which she shared with family and friends. She enjoyed camping trips, traveling, yard sales, large family gatherings and everything Christmas.
Evelyn is survived by six children, Marcia M. Chambers (Gary), and Karen M. White (Philip) of Federalsburg, Debora M. Taylor (Calvin), of Preston, Valerie M. Barham (Jeff), of Columbia, S.C., Robert H. Mowbray (Judy) and Kevin D. Mowbray (Diane) also of Federalsburg. In addition, she is survived by fifteen grandchildren, thirty Great-Grandchildren and four Great, Great- Grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Evelyn was predeceased by her son James E. Mowbray, Jr., USMC, and her brother William Hignutt.
The family would like to thank all her caregivers, especially Catrina Duncan, who has loved and cared for our mother for the last five years.
Services will be held at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, on December 28 at 2 PM, with Pastor Marie Coulbourn officiating. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 6 to 8 PM on December 27 and one hour prior to the funeral service
Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery will follow the service.
Memorial donations may be made to the Federalsburg Volunteer Fire Company, 208 N. University venue, Federalsburg, MD 21632.
