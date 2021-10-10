Evelyn Lee Willis EASTON — Evelyn Lee Willis has joined her parents and heavenly family on Monday, October 4, 2021 to share an eternal life of fond memories and happiness. Lee filled 79 years of life with kindness and helping others.
Born in Ridgely, MD on September 1, 1942 to Robert Lee Dulin and Evelyn Liddell Dulin both of Denton, MD. Lee was raised in Caroline County. After graduating from North Caroline High School in 1960, Lee pursued medical training at Delaware Hospital in Wilmington, DE. Taking a position at Franklin Square Hospital in Baltimore, Lee worked with patients as a Lab Technician, Phlebotomist, for five years. Leaving city life, Lee returned to the Eastern Shore enjoying time on the water and all the shore had to offer. She was employed at Peebles in Easton as an Assistant Manager and then as a teller at PNC Bank. She completed a Real Estate course at Chesapeake College and was a licensed Maryland State Agent.
Here she met and married William Seth Willis, Jr. She loved and tolerated Seth for 54 years. Enjoying farm life and raising two sons. Stepson James M. Willis of Arkansas and son William "Billy" Seth Willis III of Easton, a sister Lois Ann Torney of Lewis, DE, two nieces Debra E. Freshour of Centreville, MD and Terrie L. Witt of Dover, DE.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 1 pm at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton with Rev. Nevin Crouse officiating. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
