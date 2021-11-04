Evelyn Louise Cummings TILGHMAN — Evelyn Louise Cummings, 87, passed away peacefully at her home on October 30th, 2021. Mrs. Cummings was born in Florida on July 9, 1934, to the late F. H. Scott and Abby Jean McSwain Scott. On January 8, 1954, she married the late Harry "Whitey" Cummings to whom she was married for 55 years before his death in 2009.
Mrs. Cummings was known as "Mama" by many on Tilghman where she 'retired' from cooking as she had a carryout called "Mama's Kitchen". Prior to that she worked at various places as a cook, which she loved to do! She loved to spend time with her family and grandchildren, along with shopping, going out to eat, reading all hours of the night and traveling to Florida when she could.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Gottleib (Mark) of Tilghman, MD; one brother, Donnie Scott (Suzanne) of Debary, Fl; grandchildren, Jammie Gottleib (Jolene), Ann Gottleib, Jesse Gottleib (Erin), Markie Gottleib (Heather), Brooke Cummings, Brittnay Cummings and Blake Cummings; one niece, Dawn Thompson (Steve); one nephew, Larry Graham (Rita Bailey) from Titusville, FL and 16 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Harry F. Cummings and two sisters, Polly Graham and Yvonne Wooten.
A funeral service will be held at Tilghman United Methodist Church at 11:00AM on Monday, November 8th, 2021, with a visitation one-hour prior. Burial will follow at Mission Cemetery, Tilghman Island.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to Tilghman United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 192, Tilghman, MD 21671; to TVFD, 5979 Tilghman Island Road, Tilghman, MD 21671.
