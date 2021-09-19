Evelyn Spiering GREENSBORO — Evelyn Dill Spiering of Greensboro, Maryland passed away on September 14, 2021. She was 93.
Born on September 16, 1927, in Felton, Delaware, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Dill and Hilda Dean Dill. After high school, Evelyn worked at a shirt factory, then married her first husband, the late Norman Scott. After raising her family Evelyn went back to work at Les Wyatt Oil Company, then Colonial Woods Catering. She settled at the Caroline County Board of Education as a handicap aid until retirement in 1985. After retirement she remarried the late Donald Spiering, Evelyn enjoyed cooking and traveling, and she was a member of the Red Hat Society and St. Paul's united Methodist Women.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Thomas C. Scott, and Norma Biddle (Paul), and 6 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Norman Scott, her second husband Donald Spiering, parents Thomas and Hilda Dill and brother, Edward Dill.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 22,2021, from 6-8pm at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home located at 106 West Sunset Ave, Greensboro Maryland, 21639. A service will be held on Thursday, September 23,2021, at 2pm at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, burial will follow in Greensboro Cemetery.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.