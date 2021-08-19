Evelyn Wheatley CAMBRIDGE — Evelyn Wheatley, 93, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chesapeake Woods. She was born in Cambridge on January 12, 1928 to the late Ida Holliday Hill.
Evelyn attended schools in Cambridge. She was married to Charles F. Wheatley, who passed away on February 13, 2002. She worked for many years as a sales clerk for Stelen's, McCroy's, and then K-Mart, and she volunteered for many years with the Salvation Army. Evelyn was always a people person, and she loved dancing. She enjoyed writing, and was an interest columnist for the Daily Banner for several years. Evelyn loved flowers, word searches, crocheting, and going for long car rides. She was a member of Beckwith United Methodist Church and their YM group, the Neck District Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary, and the American Legion Post 91. Above all else, Evelyn believed in God, and through her faith was the most loving, caring person who never said a harsh word about anyone. The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the staff at Chesapeake Woods for all of their love and kindness - Evelyn loved each and every one of you.
Evelyn is survived by her children Brenda Martin and husband David of Cambridge, Sharon Pfeffer and husband Curtis of Cambridge, and Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Dr. John Charles Wheatley and wife Suzanne of Camp Hill, PA, as well as Pat Bennett, whom she considered to be her daughter; grandchildren Kevin Abbott and wife Margorie of Smyrna, Brian Abbott and wife Dawn of Cambridge, Melissa Ozman and husband William of Church Creek, Kristen Martin of Cambridge, Valerie Hughes and husband Mike of Ocean Pines, Jamie Culver and husband Ward of Berlin, Jessica Clay and husband Evan of Dillsburg, PA, and Lauren Nulf and husband Eric of the United Kingdom; great grandchildren Lauren and Madison Abbott, Brian and Shane Abbott, Courtney Blizzard, Amanda Willoughby, Cadence Hughes, Carly Culver, Elias and Micah Clay, and Demi Evelyn and Maddox Nulf; great great grandchildren Religh, Jason, Mace, Zoey, and Brantley. Besides her mother and her husband, Evelyn is preceded in death by her brothers Monroe Hill and William Pritchett.
Pallbearers will be Curtis Pfeffer, David Martin, Brian Abbott, Shane Abbott, Kevin Abbott, Ward Culver, and Mike Hughes.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 2 PM at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Randall Blackmon officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment will follow at Spedden-Seward Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Eastern Shore Chapter, 909 Progress Circle, Suite 400, Salisbury, MD 21804.
