F. Timothy Kastel ST. MICHAELS — Fredrick Timothy Kastel "Tim" of St. Michael's, MD passed away May 30, 2021. He was born September 27, 1946. He graduated from St. Michael's High School in 1964. He and his brother (Barney) establish Kastel Bros. Inc. He loved anything to do with fishing, crabbing and boating. He was predeceased by parents Frederick and Dee Kastel. He is survived by his wife Marsha of 55 years, his son Timothy W. Kastel "T.K." (Brandi). Also survived by his grandchildren Carter, Connor, Kyle, Kathryn "Kat", Lilly, and Wyatt, one brother Barney Kastel (Candice), and nephew Ryan (Sandra). Memorial donations in Tim's memory can be made to the St. Michaels Fire Department, 1001 S. Talbot Street, St. Michaels, MD. 21663.
Services will be private per Tim's request. Arrangements are entrusted to Framptom Funeral Home-Ostrowski Chapel, of St. Michaels. (www.frampton.com)
