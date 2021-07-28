Faith Elizabeth Regulski HURLOCK — Faith Elizabeth Regulski of Hurlock, MD passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021. She was 22. She was born on May 24, 1999 in Easton, MD. She was the daughter of David Regulski and the late Tessa Leigh (Higgs) Regulski.
She graduated from Colonel Richardson High School with the class of 2017.
Throughout her adolescence she had a number of hobbies that she thoroughly enjoyed. This included playing little league softball, cheerleading, and dancing. During the summer months she also enjoyed swimming. Faith also had an affection for animals, one in particular was her English Bull Dog named Spike. After high school Faith career led her into the retail food service industry where she held positions at a few various establishments.
She is survived by her father; David Regulski (Courtney), brother; Kent Regulski, step-brother; Ethan Toomey, grandmother; Debbie Regulski, Aunt and Uncle; Peggy and Doug Dashiell, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother; Tessa Regulski, grandfather; William Higgs, and grandmother Donna Perkins.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 7pm at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD with Pastor Bob Timms officiating. Friends may call on the family from 6-7pm prior to the start of the service. Interment will be private.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
