Fay Parker Sauca CORDOVA — Fay Parker Sauca of Cordova, MD, passed away at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore on September 17, 2022, at the age of 77.
She was born to Audrey Hall and Gladstone Parker in Berryville, VA, on November 10, 1944. She married Carl Sauca on July 24, 1965. They just celebrated their 57th anniversary this July.
Fay served as a secretary for both St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cordova, MD, and Grace Lutheran Church in Easton, MD, for 30 years. Her smiling face and institutional knowledge made her a fixture for both congregations.
Fay had a green thumb and enjoyed her flowers and gardens, including lemon trees. She loved having fresh cut flowers around the house, watching her plants grow, and viewing golden finches out her window.
Her greatest love was her family. She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Sauca; her son, Samuel Sauca (Wendy) of Easton, MD; her daughter, Stacie Rice (Chris) of Cordova, MD; her grandchildren, Madalyn and Morgan Sauca, and Addison and Avery Rice; a special niece, Stephanie Licata, and her daughter, Carlie.
She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Jane Greenhalgh.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cordova on Saturday, September 24, 2022. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 12095 Blades Rd., P. O. Box 368, Cordova, MD 21625.
