Fentress Webster Sheppard GRASONVILLE — Fentress Webster Sheppard departed this life on May 15, 2022, at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, MD. Fentress was born August 14, 1936, in North Hampton, Virginia to the late Edward H. Sheppard and Annie Elizabeth Dillard Sheppard Lewis Hawkins. He was 85.
At an early age, Fentress gave his life to Christ and received his Christian foundation at New Zion United Methodist Church in Newtown, MD.
Fentress graduated from Moton High School. He joined the Army as an Armor Intelligence Specialist in June 1955. Fentress was medically discharged after rescuing his commander out of enemy fire. In 1963, Fentress re-enlisted in the Army and later attended Drill Sergeant School. His tours of duty included; Colorado, Alaska, Hawaii, Vietnam and Germany. Fentress received the National Defense Service Medal, Expert Infantryman Badge, Combat Infantryman Badge, Silver Star, Good Conduct Medal w/4th Awards, Vietnam Service Medal w/4 Bronze Service Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 Device and Vietnam /Cross of Gallantry w/Palm.
After retiring from the military in August 1980, Fentress started his own business driving a tractor trailer coast to coast for 19 years. Fentress was a member of American Legion Post #77 in Talbot County, Md.
Fentress leaves to mourn and cherish his memory, one son and three daughters; Fentress Sheppard, Jr of Fort Worth, TX; Jacqualine Peterson (Robert) of Grasonville, MD; Linda Johnson (Horace) of Columbia, SC; and Glynis Skinner of Columbia, SC. Eight Grandchildren; Karington Sheppard, Markel Paulin, Tyvian Walters, Jahmaul Walters, Marcus Sheppard, Kevisha Brown, Heather Brown, Tia Slaughter; two sisters, Thelma Miller (Joseph) of Baltimore, MD, and Annie Lawson (Jerry) of Cordova, MD; one brother, Edward Sheppard of Easton, MD; brother-in-law Jack Johnson, Accomack, VA, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edward Sheppard and Annie Elizabeth Dillard Sheppard; his wife Mathilde Sheppard; three sisters, Sarah Johnson, Mona Sheppard, and Jennifer Sheppard.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, with a viewing from 10:00 a.m. - 11 a.m., and funeral 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newman Funeral Home, 106 Shamrock Road, Chester, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
A special thank you to the staff at Queenstown Landing in Grasonville, and Candle Light Cove Memory Care in Easton.
