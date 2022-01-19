Fernando J. Barroso HURLOCK — Dr. Fernando J. Barroso, 88, of Hurlock, died January 15, 2022.
Born in Havana, Cuba on June 6, 1933, he was the son of Dr. Carlos F. and Dulce Barroso.
Dr. Barroso was a Spanish Literature Professor at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, VA. He retired in 1999 and moved to Hurlock to care for his father until his passing. He enjoyed opera and the theater and spending time with his friends and family.
Dr. Barroso was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Dr. Carlos H. and Rodrigo Barroso and his nephews Peter Bermudez, Dr. Carlos F. Barroso, and Mario Barroso. He is survived by his sister Dr. Andrea Bermudez of Santa Fe, NM, his nieces and nephews Flori Oross (James) of Denton, MD, EJ Bermudez (Julie) of Farmers Branch, TX, Andres Barroso (Angi) of Warner Robbins, GA, Maria Butler (Jeff) of Grayson, GA, and Rod Barroso. Jr. of Long Beach, CA, and 17 great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to your favorite charity.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Secretary, MD where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the mass. Rosary service will begin at 10:00.
Interment will follow at Unity Washington Cemetery in Hurlock
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.