Ferril Wesley Haddaway "Wes" PULASKI, TN — Ferril Wesley "Wes" Haddaway, 77, of Pulaski, TN passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023. He was born in Baltimore, MD on November 21, 1945.
Wes was a loving husband, brother and brother-in-law. He served his country in the U.S. Navy for 4 years. Wes was a well-known singer/songwriter associated with the oil fields under the name of Wes St. Jon. He was an antique collector who enjoyed restoring lamps and frames. Wes had a handyman business and loved remodeling and restoration. He worked for 25 years restoring the Brick Mule Sale Barn, which now serves as The Pulaski Mule Co. Event Center.
Wes was preceded in death by his parents, George Vincent and Ella Haddaway. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Faye Palmer Haddaway of Pulaski, TN (formerly of Cambridge, MD), sisters Patricia Roe of Easton, MD, Lynn Haddaway of Tilghman Island, MD, brother Paul (Juanita) Haddaway of Easton, MD, brother-in-law Thomas (Terri) Palmer of Hurlock, MD, sisters-in-law Deborah (Tim) Case of Easton, MD and Donna Moore of Fairplay, MD, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Memorial Services will be held at Tilghman United Methodist Church on August 19, 2023 with visitation from 11:00-12:00 and the memorial service from 12:00-1:00 followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent the Tilghman United Methodist Church, 5731 Black Walnut Point Rd., Tilghman Island, MD 21671.
A celebration of life will be held at the Pulaski Mule Co. Event Center on September 16, 2023 from 10:00am - 2:00pm in Pulaski, TN.
Local arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, Cambridge, MD
