Flora Jane Elzey Stallings HAGERSTOWN — Hagerstown:
Flora Jane Elzey, formerly of Cambridge, MD, passed away peacefully at her daughters' home in Hagerstown, MD on July 17, 2021. She was 73.
She was born on March 11, 1948, in Cannelton, Indiana; Flora was the daughter of the late James Otis Stallings and Nina Mae Bruner Stallings.
Flora graduated from the University of Baltimore with a bachelor's degree in accounting. She was a member of Phi Theta Kappa sorority. She enjoyed reading, traveling, shopping, going to the library, attending ball games, spending time with her family, going to amusement parks, and going to church.
She is survived by her children: Albert French, Kenny French, Danny French, Philip French, and Kristel Collins; a stepson, Howard Elzey; grandchildren: Amanda French, Joshua French, Alyssa French, Stephen French, Cassandra French, Ryan Chase, Tyler Chase, Brianna Strite, and three more grandkids; three great-grandsons, two great-granddaughters; brothers: Jerry Stallings, Tom Stallings, and James Douglas Stallings; a sister, Emma Kelley; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd D. Elzey, her son, Robert Oscar Collins, two granddaughters, Jennifer Cantler and Melissa Collins, and her brothers, Terry Stallings and Frank Stallings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to your local public library.
A chapel service will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 2PM at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
