DENTON — Florence Irene Turner Meredith died at TidalHealth Nanticoke on May 31, 2022. She was 90 years old.
She was born in Denton, MD on May 19, 1932, the daughter of the late William Kelly Turner and May Bradley Turner.
Florence was a graduate of Caroline High School, Class of 1949. She married Charles Harold Meredith on April 15, 1950. He preceded her in death in 2009.
She worked part time at Poole’s Men’s Store in Federalsburg.
She attended Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church and was a life member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary Post 5246 in Federalsburg.
Florence is survived by two sons; Charles Allen Meredith of Secretary and Mark W. Meredith of Denton, three daughters; Carolyn A. Bobitka of Federalsburg, Barbara Rampmeyer of Ridgely and Sally Mae Scott of Federalsburg; 15 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her sister Mildred Layton and brother Roland Turner.
Funeral services will be held at the Framptom Funeral Home on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation on Sunday from 3-5:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Burial will be at Concord Cemetery.
The family requests that donations in her memory be made to Chestnut Grove Church, c/0 Peggy Culhane, 5170 Long Swamp Rd., Federalsburg, MD 21632.
