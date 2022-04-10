Florence M. Noppenberger DENTON — Florence M. Noppenberger passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Peak Healthcare in Denton, MD. She was 94 years old.
Born in Baltimore on June 20, 1927, Miss Noppenberger was the daughter of the late Joseph James and Marie Elizabeth Lauer Noppenberger.
Florence always enjoyed time with family and her many friends. She was also devoted to her faith; and she was a lifetime avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles.
Florence was an exemplary worker in her four decades of federal service. This dedication was recognized by an award for outstanding commitment and job performance by the Secretary of Health and Human Services.
Miss Noppenberger is survived by niece, Florence Doherty (Jack) of Denton, nephew, Joseph Ellis (Ruth Bishop) of Baltimore, a great niece Katie Ellis (Chris Wilson) and great nephews, John Doherty, Joseph Doherty, and Andrew Ellis, along with a great-great niece, Daisy Wilson. She is predeceased by her twin sister, Elizabeth T. Ellis.
Services are private.
