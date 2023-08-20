Flossie Jean Jenkins CORDOVA — Flossie Jean Jenkins was born to the late Alice V. and Marcellus Brown, Jr. in Queen Anne, Maryland on February 17, 1937. She was educated in the public school system and received her GED in 1983.
Flossie Jean Jenkins CORDOVA — Flossie Jean Jenkins was born to the late Alice V. and Marcellus Brown, Jr. in Queen Anne, Maryland on February 17, 1937. She was educated in the public school system and received her GED in 1983.
Flossie Jenkins was preceded in death by her husband Raymond N Jenkins and son Anthony R Jenkins. Her sister, Pauline Carroll and brother, Donald L Brown.
Flossie departed this life on Monday, August 14, 2023 in her home surrounded by her loving family in Cordova, Maryland.
Flossie Jean Jenkins was a member of the United Church of the Lord Jesus Christ at a young age, under the pastorship of Bishop James L Brown. She was baptized in 1974 in Concord, Delaware. She received the Baptism of the Holy Ghost on June 18, 1989 in Thomastown, MD. Flossie was a gifted musician playing the piano and participated in singing in the choir until her health declined. In her young adult years, she was the acting Secretary for the young people; acted as the financial liaison and a part of the Board of Trustee. As a member of the United Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, she enjoyed traveling with her Pastor and church family.
Her employment encompassed many years of caregiving services for several individuals. She spent time shopping, gardening, sewing, knitting, crocheting, foreign missions, and enjoyed cooking for all, especially her family. Flossie's favorite dish was lasagna, macaroni and cheese, and crab imperial.
Flossie was known as "cutie on duty" as she got older and she did not sugar coat anything but would tell you really what's on her mind. She always had a beautiful warm smile. She also helped anyone that was in need. More than anything, she loved to talk about the Lord, singing and hearing the word of God.
Her favorite songs were His Yoke is Easy and It's Your Season. Her faith and prayer life were so strong even through her transition with the Lord. She always made time to read the word before going to bed for rest.
Flossie J Jenkins leaves to cherish her loving memory: Children: Darnell (Yvette) of Ridgely, MD, Kathy of Easton, MD, Leatrice (James) of Denton, MD, Donnie (Brenda) of Preston, MD and Michael (Vickie) of Centreville, MD. Host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren with one great-great grandson. Siblings: Bernice Watson of Philadelphia, PA, Maryneal Smallwood of Cambridge, MD, James Brown (Ruth) of New Jersey, Arnita Adams of Cordova, MD, Gloria Nichols of Preston, MD and Blenda Abner of Hurlock, MD. Host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and a loving church family.
Lovingly Submitted,
The Family
