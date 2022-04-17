Frances Ann Kingery QUEENSTOWN — Frances Ann Kingery of Queenstown, MD passed away on November 7, 2021 at her home on Wye Harbor Drive. She was 78 years old.
Born on May 5, 1943, in Lincoln, NE, she was the daughter of Orville E. Kingery, Jr. and Frances Mary Ingles Kingery.
After graduating from Lincoln High School, Andy, as she was known to family and friends, entered The University of Nebraska where she majored in Ancient History. Completing undergraduate requirements, she went on to University of Minnesota where she completed graduate work with an advanced degree. Andy was married and move to Maryland where she enrolled at the University of Maryland furthering her graduate work.
Entering the business world she became an analyst for GTE, a telecommunications company. Later she was an editor at Mitre which is an intelligence gathering agency where she had top level security clearance.
Andy was a long-time member of the Potomac Valley Standard Schnauzer Club and the Standard Schnauzer Club of America. She was well-known for her Windsong Standard Schnauzers, breeding a number of top winners including 2012 SSCA Dog of the year, Best of Opposite Sex GCH Windsong Bold Ruler, and most recently, top winner GCHG Windsong Roman Ruler. She also. Competed in Obedience with her first Standard Schnauzer, Champion Carabella's Joy CDX, and several other dogs that followed. Over the years Andy served A Secretary and Board member of the PVSSC and until her illness, was a regular attendee at PVSSC events and functions.
Being a life-time member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Andy was an active member of her Chapter, General Perry Benson. She was chairman of the Literacy Committee which provided appropriate history books for Denton Elementary School.
Andy is survived by her brothers, Chris Kingery and William Kingery and a cousin, Denise Mundorf (Ed) of Lincoln Nebraska.
A memorial service will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Chester, MD on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 11AM with a reception to follow at Andy's home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite animal charity.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.