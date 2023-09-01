Frances E. Murphy BRIDGEVILLE, DE — Frances E. Murphy, 81, of Bridgeville, DE passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. She was born in Easton on November 25, 1941 and was a daughter of the late William and Ida Mae Scott Dyott.
Mrs. Murphy attended schools in Easton. She was a home maker. On August 15, 1959, she married Rupert Murphy, Jr. who passed away on January 31, 2001.
She is survived by two daughters Wendy Haywood, and Michelle O'Bier, two grandchildren Crystal Gauen and husband Scott and Cory O'Bier, two great grandchildren Sasha and Duke Biel, siblings Agnes Kraus, Ottsie Dyott, Herbert Dyott, and her twin Faye Aikenhead, and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by her siblings William Dyott, Jr., Jimmy Dyott, Betty Sard, Kattie Larrimore, Harold "Squirrel" Dyott, and Shirley Link.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 1pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Randall T. Blackmon officiating. Interment will follow at Unity Washington Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of choice.
