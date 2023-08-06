Frances Gosser EASTON — Frances Gosser died at Talbot Hospice House on August 3, 2023. Born in Youngstown, Ohio on August 14, 1930, Fran was the daughter of Florence G. Cole and Nelson A. Hooper. She graduated from high school in the village of Canfield, Ohio and started college at Kent State University just as colleges across the country were gearing up for the arrival of GIs leaving military service at the end of World War II.
In October 1951 she married former GI and high school classmate, Robert Gosser, at the Methodist Church in Canfield. Because their lives involved numerous moves, Fran was a stay-at-home mom while their daughters were young, but over the years, she continued her education at Central Michigan University and the University of Florida. She also earned an associate degree from Central Virginia Community College in Lynchburg, Virginia and worked as a medical secretary.
After retirement, Bob and Fran moved to Easton, Maryland, where they enjoyed life on the Eastern Shore and being near their five grandchildren. They were active members of St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Fran and Bob were married for 71 amazingly short years. In addition to Bob, she is survived by their daughters, Jeanette Willsey of Ellicott City, Maryland and Cynthia Spofford (Bill) of Easton. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren, Caroline Payton (Zach), Sam Willsey, Nicholas Spofford, Kathryn Spofford, and Zachary Spofford and great-grandsons Theodore and Harrison Payton. She was predeceased by her daughter, Valerie Boyle (Jim) of Erie, Pennsylvania, her parents and her sister, Sue Ellen Hooper.
After a long life filled with many joys and blessings Fran looked forward to the next chapter with anticipation and hope that this beautiful world would one day be a place of widespread love and peace.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 12th at 11:30am at St. Mark's Methodist Church, 100 Peachblossom Rd., Easton, MD, in the chapel. The family will receive friends from 11am until the time of the service.
