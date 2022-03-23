CORDOVA — Frances Grace Elben (Grace or “Gracie”) died peacefully at her home on Lewistown Road, Cordova, Maryland on Friday, March 18, 2022, surrounded by her children. She was 86 years old.
Born on February 23, 1936, she was the daughter of Lonnie Davis and Lula Voshell. She grew up in the Cordova area. On March 24, 1956, she married the love of her life, William “Bill” Elben, who predeceased her on August 2, 2001. Together, they managed a family farm, and five children were born during the course of the marriage. Grace was fortunate to be a stay at home mom and raiser her children. She maintained a loving household as wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. There were always flowers and vegetables during the Spring through Fall months as a result of her gardening skills. Music filled the house, and she did enjoy dancing. Grace was a wonderful cook and always made sure birthdays and holidays were extra special for family and friends. Her passion was her family, and she will be sadly missed by each and every member.
Grace is survived by her children: Sheree L. Elben, Karen E. Haddaway, Michael W. Elben (Laurie), Patti E. Campen (Sid) and John C. Elben (Linda). Nine grandchildren: Christopher Brennick (Tabatha), Trilby Papineau (Pat), Jodi Hogendorf (Shawn), Michel Elben (Whitney), Casey Patrick, Mitchell Elben, Zachary Elben, Alison VanSchaik (Brandon), and Samantha Elben. Six great-grandchildren: PJ, Riley and Carter Papineau, Trey and Lucas Hogendorf, and Lola Brennick. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son-in-law, Ellsworth Haddaway, daughter-in-law, Theresa Elben, and former son-in-law, Dale Patrick. Also predeceasing Grace was a special friend, Dwight Townsend. Also surviving her is her younger brother, Norman Davis, and her sister-in-law, Marian Davis, surviving spouse of predeceased brother, William R. Davis.
Friends may visit commencing at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Easton, Maryland, followed by a celebration of life at 12 noon. Donations may be made to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601 or Talbot County Humane Society, PO Box 1143, Easton, MD 21601.
