Frances MALVERN, PA — Hoekstra Frances Stokes Hoekstra
January 21, 1939 - June 5, 2022
Actor, writer, poet, and retired French teacher Frances Stokes Hoekstra of Malvern Pennsylvania and Oxford Maryland passed away peacefully on June 5, 2022 at the age of 83 at her beloved farm in Malvern surrounded by her family.
She was born Frances Dallett Stokes to James Tyson and Gurney Fuguet Stokes of Villanova Pennsylvania on January 21,1939. She attended the Shipley School and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Smith College with a major in French Literature.
She had the privilege of traveling through Europe with her father, an avid mountaineer, while in college. They climbed many of the great mountains of France and Switzerland.
She met her future husband, Djoerd Hoekstra of Amsterdam, Netherlands on her return voyage from Europe (after her junior year abroad in France) in the Fall of 1959 as she was returning to Smith College for her senior year. They married in February 1961.
She earned a Masters and Doctorate in French Literature from Bryn Mawr College while simultaneously raising three children. She then taught French at The Shipley School, Bryn Mawr College, and Haverford College from 1975 to 1995.
In 1985 she founded the Birch Hill language immersion program for high school and college students. Students studied French, German and Spanish in two-week immersion sessions she hosted at her farm in Malvern and on the Island of Martinique. Her passion and gift was language. She was fluent in French and Dutch and learned other languages easily. She believed the only way to really learn a language and culture was to live it, and that was the inspiration for her language immersion programs.
She was a published author having written several books of poetry and fiction. She was a stage actor, writer, director and very involved with the performing arts programs at the Coatesville Cultural Society and at People’s Light & Theater Company in Malvern. She was happiest on stage and a consummate entertainer. Ready to give an impromptu stand-up comedy routine or recite Shakespear or Moliere at a moment's notice.
She belonged to the St. Francis-In-The-Fields Episcopal Church in Malvern and served on the Vestry.
She loved animals. For many years she took care of rescued horses and ponies on her farm and was surrounded by her dogs.
She was an avid sailor. Racing with her husband Djoerd in the International Lightning Class. She competed in numerous championships. Then moving to larger boats, they sailed the Chesapeake Bay, as well as up and down the East Coast from the Caribbean to Maine. She was a long-time member of The Corinthian Yacht Club of Philadelphia and Chair of the Entertainment Committee for many years. She was a member of the Philadelphia Skating Club & Humane Society, a past member of Riverton Yacht Club and Metedeconk River Yacht Club.
Frances was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, an inspired teacher, creative, funny, intelligent, athletic, open-minded and generous. She befriended people from everywhere and formed deep relationships with them, practically “adopting” them. She was a positive influence for many people, guiding them in positive directions and encouraging them to be their best. She lived her life to the fullest and she will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Djoerd Hoekstra; her children, Roelof Hoekstra, Louise Hoekstra, and Tyson Hoekstra; her grandchildren, Christoffel Hoekstra, Kelsey Hoekstra, and Carter Hoekstra; her sister, Louise Stokes Taylor and her brother-in-law, Philip Greven; her nieces, nephews, cousins, and her god-children Ruqayya Thomas and James Walker. She was predeceased by her sister, Helen Stokes Greven.
STUARD - NEWTOWN SQUARE
A FAMILY TRADITION SINCE 1822
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.