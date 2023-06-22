Frances Kemper Chapman Rienhoff EASTON — Frances Kemper Rienhoff Chapman, 70, of Easton died peacefully on June 15th, 2023 in her home overlooking the Tred Avon River with her loving husband, Bill, by her side.
Born on Oct. 28, 1952 to Hugh Young Rienhoff and Kathryn Lawson Coke of Baltimore, she moved to Talbot County in 1977, where she raised her children. She married F. William Chapman on May 11, 2000. Together they created a warm, loving home and shared it with several beloved corgis, including their current very good boy, Walter. They traveled the world and had many adventures together, but Kemper was never happier than when they were sailing European waters with their dear friend Jim Thompson aboard his boat Ariel.
Kemper was cherished by family and friends on the Eastern Shore and beyond. With an incisive wit and outgoing personality, she enjoyed entertaining, and it came naturally to her. She was an extraordinary cook who regularly hosted lively dinners, large and small, planned or spur-of-the-moment. Upon arriving on her doorstep, you could experience yet another one of her gifts - her beautiful lawn and gardens.
Her passion for personal expression manifested itself not only in her work, but in every aspect of her life. She was a fiercely independent and creative woman who started two self-made businesses. In the mid-1990s she founded Kemper Creative, Inc., producing personally designed knitted sweaters and apparel. What began as a workshop above her garage flourished into a business whose creations sold out year after year.
Kemper's artistic talents evolved into designing, hand-painting and kiln-firing her own line of pottery. The popularity of her designs enabled her in 2005 to open the successful and unique Trade Whims in downtown Easton. The store grew rapidly and expanded its selections to include gifts, clothing and distinctive items for the home - each piece chosen by Kemper herself or custom-made to order. Kemper's creations, whether useful or decorative, will trigger fond memories for years to come.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Matthew B. LaMotte, Jr. (Jamie) of Los Angeles and Peter H. LaMotte of Haverhill, Mass.; grandchildren Ellie and Ethan of Los Angeles; siblings Hugh Young Rienhoff, Jr. and Alexandra Rienhoff; stepson Will Chapman (Heather) and his children Liam and Virginia, of Easton; and stepdaughter Scottie Chapman of Richmond, Calif. She was predeceased by her parents and her stepmother, Anne Bolling Rienhoff.
Services will be private; a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family is grateful for the superb care provided by Talbot Hospice and suggests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation, Inc., 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton, MD 21601.
