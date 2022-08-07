Frances L. Downes CORDOVA — Frances Lovinia Downes, 80, of Cordova, MD, passed away on August 3, 2022 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton after battling a short illness.
Frances was born on December 20, 1941 in Clinton County, PA. After moving to Maryland in 1947, she attended the Little Red School House in Longwoods, later graduating from Easton High School.
Frances was a housewife for many years before finding a career in nursing and retiring as a Certified Nursing Assistant after 40 plus years. She enjoyed her coffee, country music, and her soap operas, along with playing handheld games, solving crossword puzzles, and piecing together jigsaw puzzles.
She was the daughter of the late Charles R. and Stella A. Rishel. She is survived by three brothers, Raymond Rishel of Cambridge, MD, Kenny Rishel of Preston, MD, and Charles A. Rishel of Greensboro, MD; and two sisters, Betty Thomas of Delaware and Linda Thomas of Preston, MD. Frances has four of her own children: Teresa Stare (Carl) of Ingleside, MD; Sandra Radcliffe (Jeff) of Trappe, MD; Deborah Steenken (Mike) of Preston, MD; and Alvin Whitby, Jr. (Tammy) of Greensboro, MD. She had ten grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her late husband James E. Downes, Sr.; two sisters Dottie E. Greenwood of Federalsburg, MD, and Susan Deibel of Easton, MD; two grandsons, Walter T. Radcliffe and Richard M. Whitby; and a great-grandson, Daniel MJ Franklin.
A visitation is scheduled on Tuesday, August 9, 11am - 12pm, at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home at 200 S. Harrison Street in Easton. A memorial service will be held immediately after at 12pm. Burial will follow at Landing Neck Cemetery in Trappe.
To plant a tree in memory of Frances Downes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
