Frances Ruth Hammond CENTREVILLE — Frances Ruth Hammond of Centreville died at home surrounded by her daughters on July 19th, 2022. She was 94 years old.
Frances was born on March 1, 1928 to the late Eli and Lydia Smith.
After high school, she married her late husband, Carroll Benjamin Hammond Sr. Together they raised four children.
She loved music, especially playing guitar and harmonica. She also loved maintaining her yard and enjoyed caring for all of her trees and flowers.
Along with her parents, Frances is predeceased by her husband Carroll Benjamin Hammond Sr., son Carroll Benjamin Hammond Jr. "Junior", daughter-in-law Lana Hammond, son-in-law Wayne Louch, as well as 11 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her three daughters, Billie Jo (Michael) Turner, Darleen Louch, and Cathy Brooks, sister Betty Jane Clark, brother Calvin Smith, grandchildren Bree Hammond, Melissa (Billy) Knotts, Dale (Jody) Walls, Mark (Krystal) Brooks, great grandchildren Delaney, Dalton, Brady, Summer, and Bruce.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 25th from 10:00 am to 11:00 am followed by a service beginning at 11:00 am at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home: 408 S Liberty St Centreville MD 21617. A burial in Chesterfield Cemetery will follow. Frances loved to be surrounded by red and white flowers of any kind. Please make contributions to Compass Regional Hospice. Online condolences can be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Frances Hammond as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.