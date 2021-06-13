Frances S. Blades CORDOVA — Frances S. Blades of Cordova, MD, passed away at her home on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was 85 years old.
Born in Wilmington, DE, Mrs. Blades was the daughter of the late Edward Stewart and Cora Rebecca Starkey Goldsborough and the granddaughter of the late Arthur and Lydia Starkey. Her husband, Paul Blades, passed away on October 13, 2020.
She was very involved in her community. She belonged to the Cordova Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, the Cordova Homemakers, the Cordova Historical group, and was an Honorary Member of the Easton FFA. She had been a Cordova 4-H leader for 29 years; was a member of the Talbot 4-H All Stars; and was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cordova. She had also joined her husband, Paul, as "Mrs. Clause" when he played Santa Clause throughout Talbot County and surrounding counties. She was known for her wonderful smile and her amazing sense of humor. There wasn't a person she would meet that she didn't invite them to her house and make sure they had something to eat or visit the candy drawer.
Mrs. Blades is survived by one daughter, Nancy Sue Faulkner of Cordova; four sons: James Otis Faulkner (Donna) of Cambridge, MD, Jack Lee Faulkner (Karen) of Leonardtown, MD, Richard John Faulkner (Donna) of Easton, MD, and John William Faulkner (Susan) of Virginia Beach, VA; 15 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; a brother, Judson "Bud" Goldsborough of Newark, DE; three sisters: Nancy Clough (Merritt) of Newark, Faith Riley of Newark, and Sally Yerger (Mark), of Wilmington, DE; and all her special friends and visitors who she held dear to her heart. In addition to her husband, parents, and grandparents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Katherine Faulkner, and a brother, John Edward Stewart.
A celebration of life for Mrs. Blades and also her husband, Paul Blades, will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, July 24th, at the Cordova Volunteer Fire Co.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for friends to send memorial donations to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601 or St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 12095 Blades Road, Cordova, MD 21625, or the Cordova Volunteer Firemen's Association, 11864 Kitty's Corner Road, Cordova, MD 21625 for the Ladies' Auxiliary. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
