Frances Townsend Coleman PRESTON — Frances Townsend Coleman, 76, of Preston died on May 29, 2021 at Talbot Hospice in Easton. Funeral will be Sat. June 12, 2021 at Union Baptist in Easton at 11am with a viewing one hour prior. Visit boldentilghman.com.
