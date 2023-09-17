Frances White EASTON — The Love of My Life, Frances "Fran" White, 78, who epitomized the song "Always and Forever" by the group Heat Wave, passed away peacefully at Hospice House in Easton, MD, on September 7, 2023.
She was born in New York, New York, on June 12, 1945. She was the daughter of William Joseph Breen and Lillian Moss. She was briefly relocated to England with her mother, but later returned to the United States as a young child to live with her paternal grandparents.
Fran graduated from St. Elizabeth High School in New York, New York in 1963. After a five-year courtship, she married her beloved Thomas J. White. They were married on April 16, 1967. By August 1969, Fran and Thomas were the proud parents of so called "Irish twins" with one born in July of 1968 and the other August 1969.
During the early years of their children's lives, Fran was a stay-at-home mom. Even while raising the kids, Fran focused her objectives on pursuing a teaching career. While she was doing that, her mother-in-law was extremely helpful with the kids. Fran earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Pace College in New York in 1970 and continued her education by earning her master's degree in science from Herbert Lehman College in New York in 1975.
During those years, Fran and Thomas relocated from the city environment to various communities in Westchester County, New York. Fran worked as a temporary teacher in Greenwich, CT, and Ossining, New York, landing a full-time teaching position at the Carmel Central School District in Patterson, NY. She worked for twenty years as a teacher in the elementary school and as a guidance counselor at the high school. She loved working with children and was a huge advocate for them, much to the annoyance of the administration.
While working she continued her own education. She earned her Master of Science degree from the College of New Rochelle in New York in 1983, and a professional diploma in administration and supervision from Fordham University in New York in 1985. She then went on to earn her Doctor of Philosophy degree from Walden University in Delaware in 1986.
Due to her early upbringing, Fran was extremely passionate about family. In addition to her children, she adored her grand and great-grandchildren. Her love for them was equally reciprocated. She never missed a birthday, holiday, or anniversary. At the birth of each grand and great-grandchild, she gifted them a specially created framed needlepoint project for their nursery. She thoroughly enjoyed needlepoint projects and crossword puzzles throughout her life. In addition, she was also the author of several children's books.
Due to illness, Fran retired from teaching in 1996. After retirement, her and Tom moved to Easton, MD, in 1998, where they enjoyed life on the Eastern Shore. Unfortunately, the illnesses continued but she beat the odds as the Lord decided she still had work to accomplish and to enjoy her growing family.
In addition to her parents and grandparents, she is preceded in death by her sibling, Bill Breen.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Thomas J. White, son, Chris White; daughter, Jennifer DiCaprio; siblings, Susan, Susan, Jacqueline, Vicki, Michael, and Alice; nine grandchildren; and six great- grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her memory to St. Jude's Children's Hospital and/or Talbot Hospice Foundation.
Services and arrangements are in the care of Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Easton, MD.
