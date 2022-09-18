Francis Arthur Hinchion EASTON — Francis Arthur Hinchion of Easton, MD, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the age of 98 after several months of declining health.
Frank was born on December 12, 1923, to James and Florence Hinchion in Peabody, MA. Frank joined the Army in 1942 and was later selected to attend the United States Military Academy. Upon graduation in 1949, Frank was commissioned in the US Air Force and married Elizabeth Frances McCarthy of Peabody, MA. Frank left the military in 1956 to work for General Electric and later Raytheon.
Frank and Bette raised a large family and Frank's love of sports, especially for all Boston teams, enabled him to coach all eight of his children.
Frank is preceded in death by his wife, Bette; his son, Charles; his parents; his brother, James; and sister, Marie. He is survived by his sister, Betty Ann Quinlan, his seven children: Francis, Jody, Richard, Susan, Kerry, Kim, and Megan; nineteen grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Frank always worked to help others and improve his community. He was a devoted family man, church volunteer, and youth sports coach. He coached basketball, baseball, and softball for hundreds of children in the parishes of St. Bartholomew and St Raphael in MD. He served the community of Ocean Pines, MD, on the Board of Directors, as President of the Golf Club, and as a volunteer Fireman. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the West Point Association of Graduates at www.westpointaog.org.
Go with God, go Red Sox.
