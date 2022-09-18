Francis Campau Harwood "Terry" EASTON — Francis Campau Harwood, Jr., "Terry" of Easton, MD, went to his eternal home with the Lord on September 12, 2022, at the age of 83. Born in Baltimore on October 24, 1938, he was the son of Francis Campau Harwood, Sr., and Elizabeth Rose Marie Cook.
Terry had an illustrious career with Marriott Corporation, starting out as a trainee in the Marriott Hot Shoppes restaurants in Washington, D.C. in the 1960s and advancing in many positions over the years to Vice President of Conference Hotels and Resorts of Marriott International. He was known as the founder of the Marriott Conference Centers in 1978 and was proud of this achievement. A memorable highlight of his Marriott years was orchestrating and serving Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip at the U.S. Bicentennial luncheon at the Philadelphia Museum of Art in 1976.
He loved golfing with friends, boating with family, fishing, attending high school basketball games, and being a spectator of any kind of sport. Basketball was his favorite sport, having received an athletic scholarship to UVA in the late 50s. He then passed his passion for basketball on to his two sons, Josh and Quinn. Developing friendships within the community was a natural for Terry, and he enjoyed many events at the YMCA, helped sponsor Easton's Martin Luther King Basketball Classic, promoted Young Life, and led weekly luncheons for the Executive Ministries of the Eastern Shore. He was proud to be a guest speaker at Easton's Annual Prayer Breakfast.
Terry enjoyed life to the fullest but his life's greatest passion for the past 25 years was mentoring people of all ages and in particular the youth of the Easton community. He felt the Lord had placed this desire in his heart and he never looked back once on his journey to help others who needed direction. In his years of mentoring, Terry became a friend to scores of mentees, never giving up on anyone, calling them regularly, checking up on them. Terry began mentoring through the Living Classrooms Foundation in Baltimore Harbor and then, once in Easton, served through Talbot Mentors, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate), Drug Court, and Social Services. He helped anyone who crossed his path and sought his guidance.
His greatest joy of all was to bring to others the knowledge of the love of Christ for all people. He taught everyone on his three "L's"... Listen, Learn and Love. He always asked each mentee, "What works for you and why?" When his mentees had decisions to make, he didn't tell them what to do, rather he encouraged them to act in a Christ-like manner and have the answers come from them to lead their own lives. Although legally blind and being afflicted with a neuromuscular disease, Terry also recently founded an organization which he called "HO HO", Help Others Help Others. This community improvement organization was very important to him and demonstrated the depth of who he truly was as he encouraged everyone he met to reach out to help others.
Terry's interests spanned a whole gambit of community activities in which he not only participated but often led. Over the years, Terry served on many Boards, including: UMD University College, McLaren School of Business at the Univ. of San Francisco, UMD Center for Environmental Studies; Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, Talbot Partnership Against Addiction, He was a Founding Board Member for the 2013 Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center, New Vision Youth Services (Baltimore), and the Living Classrooms Foundation (Baltimore).
Other positions of distinction Terry held were: Governor's Nominee to the Citizen Advisory Committee - Chesapeake Bay Program; Participating Member - Chesapeake Bay Foundation; Advisor & Life Member - Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum; President - West River Yacht Harbor; Head Coach & Referee for his son's basketball & soccer teams; Pastoral Advisor for the Kingdom Life Church Fresh Fire Youth Center (Baltimore); Lifestyle Partner- Executive Ministries of the Eastern Shore; Resource Coordinator - Martin Luther King Basketball Classic; and Founding Partner - Marriott Fairfield Inn and Suites, Easton.
Terry is survived by his wife, Joanne; his sons, Josh (Jacquie) and Quinn, and his beloved grandchildren: Jacob, Matea, Zachariah, Caleb, Christian, and Grace.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Glenn.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the YMCA of Talbot @ www.ymcachesapeake.org/give/ways-give or Talbot Mentors @ https://talbotmentors.org/donate.
