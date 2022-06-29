Francis H. Plummer CHESTERTOWN — Francis H. Plummer, 89, of Chestertown (Fairlee), passed away peacefully at his home on June 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Francis was born on December 29, 1932 and was the only child of the late Frank A. Plummer, Jr. and Margarite Cosden Plummer. Being raised on a farm during the Depression, he learned the value of hard work at an early age.
Francis graduated from Chestertown High School in 1949. He farmed with his father in both Queen Anne's and Kent Counties until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1955. He served his country with pride; and while in basic training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, he was cited as a Sharpshooter for attaining a perfect score on the rifle range. Francis served a tour of duty in Germany and was honorably discharged in 1957. He always had a great respect and love for our American flag.
When he returned to Chestertown following his service, Francis and his dad continued to farm together, sharing a great work ethic. One of their many regular routines on the farm was to never leave a piece of farm equipment in the field overnight. Every piece of equipment was brought to the barn at the end of the day. When his father's health failed and they had to leave the farm, it was a sad day for the both of them.
Francis began a new career with the U.S. Postal Service in Chestertown. He began his new position as a letter carrier in downtown Chestertown in 1966, and he walked his route for twenty-two years. Francis was highly respected on his mail route and made many lasting friendships. He transferred inside the post office in 1985 and became a window clerk until his retirement in 1996. From 1997 until 2015, Francis drove a mail contract route from the Chestertown Post Office to the Rock Hall Post Office delivering incoming and outgoing mail.
On April 26, 1958, Francis married Pearl Mae Smith, a farm girl from Queen Anne's County. She was the love of his life for 64 years. Rev. William Dore officiated their wedding ceremony at the home of her parents on a gorgeous spring afternoon.
Francis enjoyed music, especially barbershop four-part harmony, and southern gospel music. He sang tenor in two quartets in his younger years and was a member of the Rock Hall Men's Chorus while they were in existence.
Francis was devoted to his family. He enjoyed taking his grandchildren fishing, attending their sports events, tending to his flower beds in his yard, mowing grass with his John Deere tractor, and sitting in his backyard swing, birdwatching, and enjoying a glass of lemonade with Pearl.
Francis never had an enemy. He always saw the best in every person, and he lived his life by the Golden Rule. For thirty years, he was a devoted member of the Chestertown Baptist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir, volunteered mowing the athletic field for the students at the Chestertown Christian Academy, and drove a Sunday School bus, picking up children and bringing them to Sunday School each week. More recently, he was an active member of Faith Bible Church.
Francis is survived by his wife, Pearl, two beloved children, Terri Frances Plummer Dowling and her husband, Mike; Frank A. Plummer, II and his wife, Robin; eight grandchildren, Margaret, Michael, Megan, Michaela Dowling, Frank Alan Plummer (Amy), Lauren Plummer Weight (Bryan), Leah Plummer Whalen (Jesse), John Wesley Plummer, and six great-grandchildren, Bryson, Brylee, Michael, William, London, Brantley; and two special cousins who live locally, Rebecca Plummer McHenry and Theresa Plummer Redman.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 1 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home in Chestertown. Services will be held on Saturday, July 2 at noon at Chestertown Baptist Church with a visitation one hour prior from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm. Interment to follow the service at Chester Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Faith Bible Church at 407 Dudley Corners Rd, Sudlersville, MD 21668 or to the charity of your choice.
