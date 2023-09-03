Frank E. Foster NORTH CAROLINA — Frank E. Foster, Major, USMC (Retired)
Frank went to be with his Heavenly Father peacefully on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at his home in New Bern, NC surrounded by his wife, Hiroko, and their three daughters. Frank was born in Cambridge on June 25, 1948 and was raised by his mother, the late Rebecca Albaugh Hill. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1966 immediately following graduation from Cambridge High School and completed a tour of duty in Vietnam. Frank was later stationed in Iwakuni, Japan where he met the love of his life, Hiroko. They were engaged after their second date and remained happily married for 54 years, traveling the world together with their three daughters. Frank retired following 24 years of honorable and faithful service in 1990. Since then he and Hiroko have spent time living in both Japan and North Carolina. Frank was devoted in his love for the Lord and often shared his testimony with others. While his family is heartbroken that he is no longer on this earth, they are comforted knowing that he is now in the arms of Jesus. Frank leaves behind a legacy that will go on forever as he made his mark while on this earth and was loved by so many. He leaves behind his wife, three daughters, Angela Morris (Phillip), Vicki Ku (Brian), and Tonya Yancey (Rick), his grandchildren Tony Puglisi and Ava Morris, Peyton Ku, Ellie and Brookie Yancey, who were loved by their "Jiichan". They looked up to him as he was the kindest, most caring, and fun-loving grandfather. He also leaves behind his loving cousin Debbie Thomas and her husband Kenny, and children, Mike and Helen Thomas, and his beautiful sister Bonnie Peters and his many nieces and nephews. He will be missed but we know that we will see him again one day in Heaven.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date in North Carolina to honor Frank.
