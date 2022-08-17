Frederick Austin Merida EASTON — Frederick A. Merida, 86, died August 12, 2022 in Easton, Maryland.
He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana and studied art at both the Kansas City Art Institute and the Brooklyn Museum School.
Having received recognition nationally as a young printmaker, he was awarded a Fulbright Fellowship, but the draft intervened. He spent two years active duty in service and returned to Indiana where he met his wife Margaret. They were married for 60 years. They built a life together in Louisville, Kentucky, where he operated the Merida Gallery, representing national, state, and local artists. In 1981, he and his partner Charles Weisberg opened ArtsSpace on Frankfort Avenue.
Illness forced him to retire, and he and Margaret bought a very old, Victorian farmhouse that they lovingly restored in Farmington, KY. They lived there for 32 years, and in 2021 moved to Greensboro, Maryland to be close to their only son Jamie Merida and their son-in-law Vincent Bochin.
There will be no funeral, but Fred's gentle kindness and love of his family and friends will live on.
To plant a tree in memory of Frederick Merida as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.